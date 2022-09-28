Students across the globe meet outside by flagpoles to pray

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - ‘See You At The Pole’ is a global movement that has happened on the fourth Wednesday of September since 1990.

On Wednesday morning, nearly 200 students from North Laurel Middle School met in front of their school by the flagpole. The students gathered together to pray for their school, community and nation.

“I think it shows true unity. I think it shows like in the Bible there was so much unity and celebrations, everything. I think this shows a unity in our nation and who we’re representing,” said Jonna Sizemore, a 7th grader at North Laurel Middle School.

The event at North Laurel Middle School is hosted by students in the First Priority club. Pastor Norm Brock is the First Priority campus coach, and he said it is awesome to see students come together around Kentucky and beyond.

“For the nation as a whole it’s a good time to pause and to think and to reflect on who we are as people,” he said. “To know that there is a group of folks in our country who still love God who want to serve and care about each other.”

Jonna Sizemore said it means a lot to see so many of her classmates supporting them and all praying for their school and community.

