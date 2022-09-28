Report: Ky. has some of the weakest laws on school sexual abuse in the country

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A new report says Kentucky has some of the weakest laws on school sexual abuse in the country.

The Lexington Herald-Leader is publishing the results of a year-long investigation into teacher misconduct. The paper looked through 194 teachers who lost teaching licenses from 2016 to 2021.

Sixty-one percent of their cases were linked to sexual misconduct. Forty-four of those teachers were never prosecuted, while 37 had their charges dismissed, got probation, or served less than a year in jail. Only four served more than 10 years.

Right now, Kentucky does not require sexual abuse training for school workers.

This year a bill to require training for students passed in the House, but not the Senate.

You can see more from the Herald-Leader’s in-depth reporting by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.