Report: Ky. has some of the weakest laws on school sexual abuse in the country

Classroom generic
Classroom generic(WRDW)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A new report says Kentucky has some of the weakest laws on school sexual abuse in the country.

The Lexington Herald-Leader is publishing the results of a year-long investigation into teacher misconduct. The paper looked through 194 teachers who lost teaching licenses from 2016 to 2021.

Sixty-one percent of their cases were linked to sexual misconduct. Forty-four of those teachers were never prosecuted, while 37 had their charges dismissed, got probation, or served less than a year in jail. Only four served more than 10 years.

Right now, Kentucky does not require sexual abuse training for school workers.

This year a bill to require training for students passed in the House, but not the Senate.

You can see more from the Herald-Leader’s in-depth reporting by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Medlock
Coroner’s office releases name of man killed in Prestonsburg crash
Laurel Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for bank robbery suspect
Sheriff: Name of man accused of robbing Corbin bank released
KSP investigating fatal crash in Pike County
Eastern Ky. native in Tampa storm chasing Hurricane Ian
Eastern Ky. native in Tampa storm chasing Hurricane Ian
First responders received a call just after 3:15 Tuesday of an accident involving a school bus...
Crash involving school bus sends at least one to hospital

Latest News

Pike County Drug Investigation
KSP: Pike County man arrested after drug investigation
Ky. sheriff’s office needs help finding suspect
Ky. sheriff’s office needs help finding suspect
SYATP
Students across the globe meet outside by flagpoles to pray
Casebolt’s voice has been heard on WYMT since 1989.
‘I’ve loved every minute of it’: Voice of WYMT inducted into KBA Kentucky Mic Hall of Fame