Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton wins 2022 RISE Award

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Kentucky League of Cities (KLC) presented a RISE Award to Mayfield Mayor Kathy O’Nan and Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton.

RISE stands for Resilience. Impact. Service. Encouragement.

The award recognizes a person or elected official who steps up to serve cities in unparalleled ways.

“This is not something we hand out yearly,” stressed KLC Executive Director and CEO James D. Chaney. “The two mayors recognized as 2022 RISE Award winners are shining examples of the significant impact local leaders have in their communities. Both rose to the challenge when presented with unimaginable tragedy and adversity. They earned the respect of not only those of us at KLC but of those whose lives they have touched every day in the community they serve.”

Prestonsburg lost police officers during a shooting in late June, and portions of Floyd County was hit hard by severe flooding in late July.

“Mayor Stapleton spent nearly every waking minute responding to his neighbors across eastern Kentucky after July’s deadly floods. He was able to get things done, even if it meant jumping into a raft himself to take food to trapped citizens. And all of this, just weeks after Prestonsburg police officers were brutally killed. Both cities are blessed to have dedicated public servants leading them at these difficult times,” Chaney added.

“Winning the RISE Award is an illustration of what happens when a city works together.” Mayor Stapleton responded. “I work with great people in the City of Prestonsburg and thank them for the opportunity for me to win this award. I’d also like to thank KLC, which allows city and elected officials to grow and work for their city and the commonwealth.”

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.