Pike County native works at TV station covering Hurricane Ian

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WYMT) - Melissa Ratliff is a Pike County native who lives in Sarasota, Florida. She works at our sister station WWSB as a digital content manager.

She was sent to our sister station WCJB in Gainesville, Florida to work remotely. In Gainesville, she still focuses on getting information out to their viewers. She said this storm is something her station has been planning for.

”I don’t think we could have anticipated, until just recently in the last few days, the strength that Ian would show,” she said. “It’s now, I think, two miles away from being a Category 5 hurricane.”

She added those inside her station are there to stay until the storm passes and crews out in the field are in safe locations reporting on Ian.

”I was getting text messages at 2:00 a.m. and 3:00 a.m., a few hours after I arrived at Gainesville, they said ‘hey this is starting to heat up can you jump on to help us’, and ever since then it’s been a non-stop wall-to-wall.”

Ratliff also worked with WYMT for one week when deadly flooding hit our region. She said when she was driving to Gainesville she saw many power crews heading down. It reminded her of the help Eastern Kentucky received.

”It is true, that Kentuckians, we are wandering all over the place,” she said. “But having gone through something similar yourselves recently, I think you know just how devastating this can be, but how it also pulls us together.”

