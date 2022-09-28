Man charged after nearly running down deputy during police chase

Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky man is facing some serious charges after officials say he nearly ran over a sheriff’s deputy during a chase.

Just after 11 p.m. Tuesday, Wayne County sheriff’s deputies were searching for a suspect on Surrey Hill Road.

During the search, they noticed a driver who they knew had an active arrest warrant. When they told the driver to stop, he took off almost hitting one of them.

The pursuit went from Surrey Hill Road to Pearl Smith Road before the suspect’s motor in his car blew up, ending the chase.

The driver, later identified as Bryan Massengale, 38, from Monticello, took off on foot, but was quickly caught and arrested.

When deputies searched his car, they found marijuana and a suboxone film.

Massengale is charged with wanton endangerment, two counts of fleeing or evading, reckless driving, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.

He also had prior charges from a previous warrant.

He was taken to the Wayne County Detention Center.

