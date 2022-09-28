Lexington native’s vacation cut short as Hurricane Ian approaches

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Millions of people have been under evacuation orders in Florida in advance of Hurricane Ian. One of them is a Lexington native whose vacation south was turned upside down.

Dr. Al Pelphrey landed back at Blue Grass Airport Wednesday morning.

“Once we left the island we knew we were never going back. So, it was a little daunting. You know, trying to find hotel accommodations inland with the other 2.5 million people who were also trying to find reservations inland,” Pelphrey said.

He tells us it’s important to stay up to date and check the local weather when you’re in a situation like that to stay safe. Right now, he says he is so happy to be back home.

As we prepare for the remnants of Hurricane Ian to hit the commonwealth over the weekend, others are making the ten-hour journey south to help in the aftermath.

Kentucky Utilities and LG&E partnered to send 200 employees and contractors from all over Kentucky to assist local utility companies in Florida.

With KU being a part of a nationwide mutual assistance cooperation when a natural disaster strikes, many companies will deploy their employees to those affected areas.

