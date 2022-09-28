Ky. sheriff’s office needs help finding suspect

Ky. sheriff’s office needs help finding suspect
Ky. sheriff’s office needs help finding suspect(Elliott Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ELLIOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Elliott County Sheriff’s Office need help finding a suspect deputies believe is involved in a theft.

Deputies said it happened early Saturday morning.

They said, based on evidence, the person is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 606-738-5422. Police ask that you do not approach the person if you see them.

