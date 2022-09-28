KSP: Pike County man arrested after drug investigation

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) announced a Pike County man was arrested Wednesday after a drug investigation.

Police searched a home on Redale Road in Pikeville.

During the search, police found suspected meth, heroin, a gun, cash and other drugs.

41-year-old Joshua Habern was arrested and taken to the Pike County Detention Center.

He was charged with two counts of drug trafficking and one count of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.