KSP: Pike County man arrested after drug investigation
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) announced a Pike County man was arrested Wednesday after a drug investigation.
Police searched a home on Redale Road in Pikeville.
During the search, police found suspected meth, heroin, a gun, cash and other drugs.
41-year-old Joshua Habern was arrested and taken to the Pike County Detention Center.
He was charged with two counts of drug trafficking and one count of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.