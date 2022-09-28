KSP investigating fatal crash in Pike County

ELKHORN CITY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Post 9 in Pikeville is investigating a crash between a school bus and a truck that killed one man on Monday.

KSP received a 911 call just before 8:00 a.m. Monday around Elkhorn Creek in Elkhorn City.

The investigation revealed that 32-year-old Wesley Childers of Draffin was driving an empty school bus when it crossed the center line and hit a GMC truck driven by 26-year-old Anthony Kirk of Williamson, W. Va. Kirk was pronounced dead at the scene by the Pike County Coroner’s Officer.

The investigation remains ongoing.

