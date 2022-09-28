Kentucky officials launch website to help those in recovery find housing

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - State leaders said there is another tool to help people suffering from drug addiction.

Governor Andy Beshear and others announced the launch of a new website to help people find housing, if they are suffering from drug addiction and substance abuse.

Kentucky experienced staggering overdose numbers within the past two years, and state leaders said there is a serious need for housing for people who are struggling.

Now, there is a partnership between public health and the University of Kentucky to assist with the housing problem.

“So we had to have another site, where people could search, by gender, by location, by zip code. Where there was available choices for housing for people in recovery, starting their recovery,” said Eric Friedlander, the Kentucky Public Health Commissioner.

It is a partnership between the recovery housing network and the Kentucky Injury Prevention and Research Center. Governor Beshear said as long as people are trying get better and get through their addictions, they want to help them.

“And just think what happens, when we have all the treatment beds we may need at one point. We have recovery housing to keep people in recovery. We have good jobs waiting when we provide them the skills,” Gov. Beshear said.

There are different types of recovery houses to serve the different needs people may have based on them and their families.

“But we are also onboarding houses that will accept women with children or men with children. So if you go to the search criteria, that will display the houses that meet your needs,” said Terry Bunn with the Kentucky Injury Prevention and Research Center.

Operation Unite works in drug treatment and recovery in southern and eastern Kentucky. President and CEO Nancy Hale said they welcome another tool to help such a critical need and that it fills a gap in continuum recovery care.

To get more information, you can click here.

