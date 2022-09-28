‘I’ve loved every minute of it’: Voice of WYMT inducted into KBA Kentucky Mic Hall of Fame

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Keith Casebolt started using his voice as a career from an early age, but never knew it would one day land him in the hall of fame.

After finding an alternative to woodworking during his school 4-H years, Casebolt discovered public speaking and soon became an announcer during sporting events. From there, he took a job working in radio and started building his 40-year career as a marketing and broadcast go-to in Eastern Kentucky.

“I got to do it here at home. Which, you know, I guess made it more- to me- more satisfactory,” he said. “Because a lot of people always say, ‘Why didn’t you leave?’ or ‘Why didn’t you go here?’ And I keep saying, ‘Why do I have to?’”

That desire to stay at home created in him a passion for his people and a realization that the work of the airwaves reaches far beyond the mountains. Casebolt’s voice has been heard on WYMT since 1989 when former WYMT anchor Tony Turner brought him on to do the voiceover introduction for the nightly news.

“I’ve been doing that for 33 years. And about six or seven years ago, I was at the Grand Canyon- at the south rim- with my mother and my father. And I got up that morning to watch the sun come up, and I went out to the edge of the Grand Canyon and this lady is watching it too. I looked over and I said, ‘You know, this makes you believe in a Creator, looking at this beautiful sight.’ And she said, ‘My goodness, there’s a guy at home that sounds just like you. He does the opening for the six o’clock news.’”

Realizing the woman was from Paintsville, they shared a moment of connection before he voiced the intro for her in front of the canyon. He said the connection like that- a special relationship that comes with broadcasting- has always been a powerful tool.

He feels blessed to be able to make money doing what he loves, but he said his induction into the hall of fame, alongside so many others he admires and respects, is certainly an added bonus.

“I knew then that you could stay and that you could be as good as you wanted to be. And maybe this award from the KBA says that I was able to do that,” he said. “I sure hope so, because I’ve loved every minute of it.”

The 2021 inductee accepted his award and later posed with the 2022 winner, WKYT’s Dave Baker, who Casebolt nominated.

Casebolt is also the owner of Casebolt Broadcasting and Marketing. He said he looks forward to seeing how the rest of his career plays out, broadcasting in the bluegrass.

