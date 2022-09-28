Gov. Beshear awards emergency road aid funding to flood ravaged Knott County

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky county hit hard by flooding back in July is getting nearly $200,000 in state funding to fix ongoing drainage issues.

On Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced the money will go to the Knott County Fiscal Court so they can complete the work.

“Projects funded by Emergency Road Aid dollars do more than rebuild safe and reliable connections, they restore a sense of normalcy and security Eastern Kentuckians need following the devastating summer flood that wreaked havoc on communities and infrastructure,” said Gov. Andy Beshear in a news release.

The projects will be on Sam’s Branch, also known as County Road 1158 and Smith View Ridge, also known as County Road 1744. $68,000 will go toward the first project while $112,000 will be used on the second.

Officials say the repairs will make the areas safer while enabling proper drainage.

A total of $411,920 in emergency road aid funds have been awarded to Eastern Kentucky counties and cities for infrastructure repairs caused by flooding.

