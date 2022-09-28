Former Lawrence County Attorney and wife sentenced to federal prison

Gavel and Jail
Gavel and Jail(AP)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Former Lawrence County Attorney Michael T. Hogan and his wife Joy M. Hogan were sentenced to federal prison terms for wire fraud and federal program theft.

The pair pleaded guilty to the charges in March.

Michael was sentenced to 42 months, or around three and a half years for wire fraud and federal program theft, while his wife and secretary Joy was sentenced to 12 months and one day.

Their plea agreements state that they conspired with each other to issue checks from a tax delinquent account from the Lawrence County Attorney’s Office, with the statements going to their house. The agreement also states that the two would prepare bonus checks for Joy, signed by Michael, using funds that were supposed to be spent on operating the county attorney’s office. The indictment states that Michael paid Joy more than $365,000 between March 2013 and April 2020.

Michael also admitted to defrauding the county Child Support Enforcement Office by billing it for more hours than he worked.

“Michael Hogan turned to his own self-interests and used taxpayer money for his and his wife’s personal benefit,” said Carlton S. Shier, IV, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky. “As an elected County Attorney, he was responsible for upholding the law; instead, he brazenly broke it, at the expense of those who elected him.  His conduct will leave lasting damage, both from the theft and from the resulting loss of faith in government officials and law enforcement.  His prosecution and sentence are the first steps in the effort to restore that faith.”

Each must serve a minimum of 85% of their sentence and will be on probation for three years after their release.

