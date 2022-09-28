Coolest day of the week on the way before warmer air moves back in

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Fall is in full effect across the mountains today as temperatures will struggle before starting to climb again. The question now becomes where is Hurricane Ian going and how will it impact us?

Today and Tonight

While most folks will stay close to 40 or in the low 40s this morning, I think we see a few more 30s popping up across the region this morning. Don’t forget your jackets! I wore mine most of the day yesterday and I might wear it all day today. Highs will barely make it above the 60-degree mark and for some, they may stay in the upper 50s.

Tonight, I think we see a few clouds late, which should help us stay in the low to mid-40s for overnight lows.

Extended Forecast

I honestly believe we keep the rest of the work and school week dry. Sun and clouds will carry us through the last two days of this month and we see a bit of a warming trend before the first day of October on Saturday. Highs Thursday look to return to the upper 60s and will likely push 70 on Friday.

The weekend forecast continues to depend on where Ian makes landfall and the storm’s track after that. Here is what I feel fairly confident in telling you. I think clouds will increase along with the rain chances both Saturday and Sunday. Most major models keep the storm remnants over the Carolinas, which would still give us rain here in the mountains, but may lessen the impacts to some degree. DO NOT let your guard down. Tropical moisture tends to be heavy, regardless of where the bulk of it falls. This is a very fluid and rapidly changing forecast, so continue to keep it locked here for the latest updates.

Temperatures look to slide both Saturday and Sunday with the clouds and rain chances. Highs both days will likely stay in the 60s with lows in the 50s.

