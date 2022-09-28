Clouds on the increase as Ian’s remnants draw closer

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Another gorgeous day across the mountains today, but clouds are on the increase into tomorrow as what’s left of what was once powerful Hurricane Ian starts to move northward through the southeast United States.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

We do stay dry tonight, but we will be keeping an eye on the potential for a few high clouds to start filtering into the region later towards daybreak. Lows are back below normal around 45º.

We’ll start our Friday with a mix of sun and clouds throughout the region, but clouds will continue to increase as we head through the rest of the afternoon. Highs will be able to get to near 70º before the overcast really kicks in. I do think we’ll be dry during the daylight hours and into the evening, but showers may start to break out as the remnant low from Ian gets into the region. Lows a touch milder into the lower 50s.

The Weekend and Beyond

We will continue to see scattered showers off and on through Saturday, Saturday night, and Sunday as the remnant low from Ian continues to churn through the region. The consistent cloud cover will keep us into the middle 60s for daytime highs. We could even see some light breezes as the low moves through. I still think we’ll have to watch out for some pockets of heavier rain, but for the most part, it should be a light steady rain.

Still, we will have to keep an eye out for the possibility for between 1-3 inches of rain as we head into the early part of next week as these showers push through the region. Scattered showers look to continue into the region, but a bit more scattered as we head into early next week on Monday, with highs back into the middle 60s. We do start to clear out and calm down as we head back into the middle of next week as highs get back into the 70s.

