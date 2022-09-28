Betsy Layne’s Reese Music leads mountains in rushing

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Besty Layne running back Reese Music has struck a chord for the Bobcats rushing for nearly 1,000 yards and 12 touchdowns through five games.

The senior back ranks second in the state for average yards per game at nearly 190.

“I think like he said he’s just been working so hard, and he runs the ball extremely well and most of the time against the really good competition that we play sometimes,” said head coach Jarredd Jarrell. “He just runs extremely hard and like I said he’s just a great kid and works extremely hard all the time.”

Despite the accolades, Music is focused on keeping his team in the win column.

“Pretty much win as many games as we can, have a record like we did last year, and pretty much let people know that Besty Layne football ain’t a joke,” said Music.

The Bobcats head to Virginia this Friday to play Hurley High School, looking to continue their two-game win streak.

