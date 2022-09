HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Emma Grace Lamb is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever.

Emma graduated from Williamsburg City School with a 4.21 GPA.

She was a member of the Beta Club for four years, took dual credit courses, and was voted “smartest” for two years in school superlatives.

Congratulations, Emma!

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.