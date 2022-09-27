UK President Eli Capilouto visits school campuses across Eastern Kentucky

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - University of Kentucky President Dr. Eli Capilouto paid a visit to several schools across Eastern Kentucky including those in Perry and Floyd County.

Capilouto was joined by Knott County native Stanley Pigman, founder of the L. Stanley Pigman First-Generation Scholarship Program, which gives scholarships to first-generation UK engineering students throughout the region.

“It’s just a great opportunity for everyone,” said Floyd County Superintendent Anna Shepherd. “We’re excited for the students, and we’re equally as excited to have them here and welcome them to the Floyd County School of Innovation (FCSI).”

While the two visited FCSI, they learned what the students would be up to throughout the year. Building, creating and brainstorming new and exciting projects.

“They’re doing all these projects with our community, but they’re also learning Autodesk, Fusion, AutoCAD, and programming while they’re doing this stuff that’s of interest to them,” said FCSI Principal Christina Crase. “Their futures are going to be bright, and we’re excited to see where UK fits in that mix.”

Both were astonished at the level of creativity and ingenuity the students have shown, but Capilouto also noticed soft skills that made the students more employable and better assets to their community, state and nation.

“To fuel your curiosity, to build your perseverance. Those are the kinds of things I saw today,” said Capilouto. “I know that makes for a bright future for our Commonwealth and for our country.”

Both also noticed that schools across the region were dedicated to getting back in the classroom following disaster and heartache that have plagued communities for months.

“The commitment to make sure your kids able to return to school and learn, you know, you hear so much about the strengths of our people in Kentucky, and I certainly feel it today,” said Capilouto.

Capilouto and Pigman are scheduled to visit several schools in Pike and Johnson County on Wednesday and say they look forward to meeting more staff and students across the region.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.