Top 5 Plays - September 26, 2022

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Week 6 of the high school football season is in the books. Here are our Top 5 Plays sponsored by Appalachian Hospice and Home Care Health Services.

No. 5 - East Ridge’s Dylan Burdine quarterback keeper to score

No. 4 - Pikeville’s Blake Birchfield 70+ yard touchdown run

No. 3 - Pulaski County’s Chandler Godby kickoff return for touchdown

No. 2 - Hazard’s Max Pelfry to Landon Smith for the game-winning touchdown

No. 1 - Harlan’s Robert Sanford pick-six to seal win

