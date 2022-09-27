Top 5 Plays - September 26, 2022
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Week 6 of the high school football season is in the books. Here are our Top 5 Plays sponsored by Appalachian Hospice and Home Care Health Services.
No. 5 - East Ridge’s Dylan Burdine quarterback keeper to score
No. 4 - Pikeville’s Blake Birchfield 70+ yard touchdown run
No. 3 - Pulaski County’s Chandler Godby kickoff return for touchdown
No. 2 - Hazard’s Max Pelfry to Landon Smith for the game-winning touchdown
No. 1 - Harlan’s Robert Sanford pick-six to seal win
