Sunshine and fall temps stick around for now

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - High pressure remains in place here in the mountains on a beautiful Tuesday afternoon. And we’ll continue seeing gorgeous conditions through the first half of this work week.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

High pressure remains in place as we run through tonight. That means skies look to stay clear overnight, allowing temperatures to tumble down into the lower 40s as we head through tonight. And with calm winds, we might have to look out for some patchy frost in those sheltered locations.

Plenty more sunshine where that came from as we head into the midweek on Wednesday. Beautiful sunshine continues as we continue to see the calm pattern in place. That should allow highs to get back into the lower 60s, so it will be cool but altogether pleasant during the afternoon hours. That sets us up for yet another cold night as lows tumble back into the lower to middle 40s under clear skies.

Late Week and Beyond

That pattern looks to shift a bit as we head into the last couple of days of the work week as we watch the remnants of Hurricane Ian work up through the region. Into Thursday, we look to stay dry and sunny, but clouds look to increase late as the cloud shield from the weakening system draws closer to the region. Highs will remain in the 60s.

Based on current trends, we will continue to see clouds on the increase into Friday as the core of the storm moves closer to the region. Skies look dry for much of the day, and I think we’ll keep the showers at bay until past dark for the most part. Highs in the afternoon still look to top out in the upper 60s. Showers will remain possible through the weekend off and on as the remnants of Ian pass close to the region. We’ll refine the cone as things get closer, but right now, showers look like a good bet for the weekend with highs in the middle to upper 60s.

