SOAR hosts health care career fair in Corbin

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Students from around Eastern Kentucky went on a field trip Tuesday to learn about future careers in the health care industry.

Executive director of Shaping Our Appalachian Region, Colby Hall, said nearly 700 students and staff were at the fair.

“It’s just bringing together students, our future workforce kind of the entire future of our region together with health care providers, hospital providers and long-term care facilities,” he said. “Plus our schools right post-secondary institutions.”

There were members of the Pikeville Medical Center staff at the fair. The staff said they enjoyed helping prepare students for the future.

“So many times students aren’t prepared when they get out but then also to show them we have health care job opportunities and training, scholarships that they do not have to leave our area,” said Lisa Estep, Vice President of Development. “That they can stay here or stay close to home.”

Jarrod Jones a student from Clay County said he enjoyed networking with various schools and organizations.

“I really enjoyed speaking at the first event that we went to,” he said. “Learning about the opportunities that Pikeville offered through their partnerships with different colleges, and how they will help pay for your school after you agree to work with them for a year.”

The SOAR staff said they hope this helped students navigate their futures and understand they don’t have to leave Kentucky to get a good job.

The fair was at the Corbin Arena.

