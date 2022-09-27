Ribbon-cutting held for new manufacturing facility in Lexington

Officials with the Lexington Manufacturing Center say that they’re ready to provide opportunities to anyone who wants to work and the new facility will help wit
By Jim Stratman
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The ribbon was cut Tuesday morning for a new manufacturing facility that could bring new jobs to Lexington.

Officials with the Lexington Manufacturing Center say that they’re ready to provide opportunities to anyone who wants to work and the new facility will help with that.

“If you have a desire to work, then you have an opportunity here at LMC,” said Tony Higgins, Opportunity for Work and Learning director.

LMC and officials from OWL said the 63,000-square-foot building is the culmination of decades of work and planning. Originally, LMC operated out of five buildings totaling 57,000 square feet, but the new facility consolidated and expanded its operation.

That’s something Higgins says will make a big difference.

“So, we have a facility that not only suits what we’re doing right now with our warehousing and logistics services and our manufacturing, but it allows us to continue to grow and change as we add more opportunities to serve the city of Lexington,” Higgins said.

Higgins says part of that growth means continuing to work with OWL employees, offering on-site training and job placement for people who are looking for employment.

“LMC is a big part of OWL, but it’s a bigger part of the community because it’s not just focused on OWL it’s focused on anyone and everyone who wants a job,” Higgins said.

LMC officials say they’re excited about the opportunities they have with the new building but they also said they can expand in the future.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Medlock
Coroner’s office releases name of man killed in Prestonsburg crash
Laurel Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for bank robbery suspect
Ky. bank robbery suspect in custody, police say
Katharine McClain and her husband alerted authorities after they found a baby girl allegedly...
Couple find, rescue baby left in their backyard shed
UK men’s basketball to play Blue-White Game in Eastern Kentucky
Photo Courtesy: Pineville Police Department Facebook
Former police officer dies in Bell County

Latest News

Powerful wind with Hurricane Ian will most likely knock out power for millions of Floridians,...
Ky. Electric Cooperatives prepared to help restore power after Hurricane Ian
This GOES-East GeCcolor satellite image taken at 9:56 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, and...
Florida woman temporarily calling Ky. home to escape Hurricane Ian’s wrath
A boil water alert has been issued for the entire Town of Blowing Rock.
Hazard water system under boil water advisory
If you drive rural highways and county roads you can expect to see more farm equipment, like...
‘Let’s be safe’: Watch for farm equipment on the roads during harvest season
Eastern Ky. native in Tampa storm chasing Hurricane Ian
Eastern Ky. native in Tampa storm chasing Hurricane Ian