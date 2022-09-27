Ribbon-cutting held for new manufacturing facility in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The ribbon was cut Tuesday morning for a new manufacturing facility that could bring new jobs to Lexington.

Officials with the Lexington Manufacturing Center say that they’re ready to provide opportunities to anyone who wants to work and the new facility will help with that.

“If you have a desire to work, then you have an opportunity here at LMC,” said Tony Higgins, Opportunity for Work and Learning director.

LMC and officials from OWL said the 63,000-square-foot building is the culmination of decades of work and planning. Originally, LMC operated out of five buildings totaling 57,000 square feet, but the new facility consolidated and expanded its operation.

That’s something Higgins says will make a big difference.

“So, we have a facility that not only suits what we’re doing right now with our warehousing and logistics services and our manufacturing, but it allows us to continue to grow and change as we add more opportunities to serve the city of Lexington,” Higgins said.

Higgins says part of that growth means continuing to work with OWL employees, offering on-site training and job placement for people who are looking for employment.

“LMC is a big part of OWL, but it’s a bigger part of the community because it’s not just focused on OWL it’s focused on anyone and everyone who wants a job,” Higgins said.

LMC officials say they’re excited about the opportunities they have with the new building but they also said they can expand in the future.

