Man struck and killed by vehicle

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Logan County died Monday morning after being struck by a vehicle on county Route 16, the Logan County Sheriff’s Office said.

George Jude Jr., 49, of Amherstdale, was the victim.

Investigators say Jude was in the middle of the road during a time of heavy fog, which limited visibility. The accident happened around 6:15 a.m. in the Braeholm community. The roadway is also known as Buffalo Creek Road, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies say the driver of the vehicle, a man in his early 40s from Amhersdale, was arrested for driving while revoked for DUI and no proof of insurance. He was arraigned and posted bond.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.