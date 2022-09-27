‘Let’s be safe’: Watch for farm equipment on the roads during harvest season

If you drive rural highways and county roads you can expect to see more farm equipment, like...
If you drive rural highways and county roads you can expect to see more farm equipment, like combines and tractors, driving on the roadways.(WGEM)
By Ally Blake
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are in the heart of harvest season in Kentucky.

For many, that could mean seeing more farm equipment on the roads. In order to keep everyone safe, it’s important to be mindful and drive carefully.

Farmers know they travel slowly, but know that any hiccup on their route could cause major delays.

Dale Dobson works with the Kentucky Department of Agriculture’s Farm Safety Program and has a clear message for those on the roads.

“So, as we are out here on the roads, let’s all pay attention. Pay attention to what’s in front of us. What’s around us and what we see coming. We see a large piece of equipment coming, a farmer coming, we see a flagger and a flashing light. We see all that and slow down. Let’s be safe going through there, so everyone can go back home each night,” Dobson said.

The Kentucky Department of Agriculture says if do end up behind a farm vehicle this time of year, they typically only slow you down for a time that is equivalent to one cycle of a stoplight.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Medlock
Coroner’s office releases name of man killed in Prestonsburg crash
Laurel Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for bank robbery suspect
Ky. bank robbery suspect in custody, police say
Katharine McClain and her husband alerted authorities after they found a baby girl allegedly...
Couple find, rescue baby left in their backyard shed
UK men’s basketball to play Blue-White Game in Eastern Kentucky
Photo Courtesy: Pineville Police Department Facebook
Former police officer dies in Bell County

Latest News

Powerful wind with Hurricane Ian will most likely knock out power for millions of Floridians,...
Ky. Electric Cooperatives prepared to help restore power after Hurricane Ian
This GOES-East GeCcolor satellite image taken at 9:56 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, and...
Florida woman temporarily calling Ky. home to escape Hurricane Ian’s wrath
A boil water alert has been issued for the entire Town of Blowing Rock.
Hazard water system under boil water advisory
Eastern Ky. native in Tampa storm chasing Hurricane Ian
Eastern Ky. native in Tampa storm chasing Hurricane Ian