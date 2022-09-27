Lawsuit challenges nearly 4 thousand acres of logging at Daniel Boone National Forest

Daniel Boone National Forest(Keaton Hall)
By Keaton Hall
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A lawsuit from Kentucky Heartwood is challenging the logging of nearly 4,000 acres of trees at the Daniel Boone National Forest.

Kentucky Heartwood officials claim the logging could increase landslides, harm important ecological habitats and remove old growth trees.

“A lot of the streams in the Red River Project area are designated critical habitat under the Endangered Species Act, in order to protect the Kentucky Arrow Darter, which is an imperiled species protected by the Endangered Species Act that is only found in high-quality streams, that are only in the Upper Kentucky River water shed,” said Kentucky Heartwood Ecologist Jim Scheff.

The U.S. Forestry Service would not comment on the litigation, but according to their website, the logging is part of the larger ‘South Red Bird Wildlife Habitat Enhancement Project’ which aims to improve the habitat through prescribed fires, reforestation and thinnings.

This is the largest timber project in the Daniel Boone National Forest in nearly 20 years.

If you would like to know more about Kentucky Heartwood and their lawsuit, you can visit their website.

