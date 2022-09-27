Laurel Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for bank robbery suspect

Laurel Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for bank robbery suspect
By Dakota Makres
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a bank robbery suspect.

They said the robbery happened at 12:45 Tuesday afternoon.

Corbin police confirmed with WYMT that the reported robbery happened at Community Trust Bank across from KFC.

Information is limited, but deputies said the man was last seen in a red Ford F-150 truck.

Police said the man is armed.

If you see him, you are asked to call 911.

