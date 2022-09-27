Kentucky Blood Center holds blood drive at Perry County Public Library

blood drive
blood drive(Keaton Hall)
By Keaton Hall
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Blood Center held a blood drive at the Perry County Public Library on Monday.

Anyone from the community was invited to come and donate.

Those who work with the KBC said they saw an increase of donations after the flood, but say there is still a shortage across the commonwealth.

“You never know when it’s going to be your day, and you’re going to need blood, you know you could be in a car wreck, you have an accident, you may need emergency surgery or something, you know you could always use the blood, someone else could use it, we don’t have enough right now,” said Phlebotomist Kyle Porter.

If you didn’t make it Monday, KBC will be at Highlands ARH on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

If you would like to donate, you can go here for a list of blood drives.

