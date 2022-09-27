KenTRUCKy! Day celebrations underway

(WKYT)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It has been one year since the largest economic development project in Kentucky’s history.

The production on Ford’s electric vehicle battery park in Hardin County is officially underway.

Another economic announcement was made Tuesday morning and a new truck will be unveiled.

Gov. Andy Beshear is in Louisville for the economic announcement at the Kentucky Truck Plant.

We’ll get a look at the all-new Ford F-Series Super Duty Truck with the unveiling happening at Churchill Downs on Wednesday at 7:15 p.m.

To celebrate the announcement, KFC has made limited-edition KenTRUCKy! buckets and has renamed itself on Twitter as KenTRUCKy Fried Chicken.

Ashland city officials create Homeless Task Force
Mammoth Cave hosts seventh annual Mammoth-On triathlon
