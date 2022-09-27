Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit to perform in Ashland, Ky

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit will perform Friday, February 3 at the Paramount Arts Center.
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Paramount Arts Center announced Tuesday that Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit will be making a stop in Ashland in the new year.

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit will perform with special guest Peter One on Friday, February 3.

According to Paramount officials, Isbell is one of the most requested artists.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

PAC pass presale begins Thursday at 10 a.m.

