Hazard and Whitesburg McDonald’s offers free, unlimited coffee in honor of National Coffee Day

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On this National Coffee Day, coffee enthusiasts lined up bumper to bumper at the Perry County Park to earn their ticket for free McDonald’s coffee for a year.

The Hazard and Whitesburg McDonald’s locations handed out free coffee cups. The cup is the key to getting unlimited coffee refills, free of charge for a year.

Those handing out the coffee cups said they were able to hand out 200 cups in 20 minutes just this morning.

”We like doing this for the community,” said Sean Stamper, a McDonald’s Director of Operations. “We just like getting out here, talking to people. I mean, this makes my day. Its just a cup of coffee. Its just a cup to us but its something big to them.”

The cup is good for regular and decaffeinated coffee and does not include iced coffee or other specialty coffees. This offer only applies to Hazard and Whitesburg McDonald’s locations.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.