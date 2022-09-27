Elderly woman trapped by fire rescued by Tazewell police

An officer, firefighter and some residents were treated for smoke inhalation.
An elderly woman trapped by fire in an upstairs apartment was rescued by two officers with the...
An elderly woman trapped by fire in an upstairs apartment was rescued by two officers with the Tazewell Police Department.(Tazewell/New Tazewell Fire Department)
By Amanda Hara
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - An elderly woman trapped by fire in an upstairs apartment was rescued by two officers with the Tazewell Police Department.

Officers Jacob Melton and Dylan Browning started evacuating residents at Colonial Manor Apartments, located at 330 Coffey Street, on Monday afternoon.

The elderly woman was found trapped inside an apartment on the second floor, but the officers were able to find and rescue her.

Officer Melton, a firefighter and some residents were treated for smoke inhalation on the scene.

“Thanks to excellent team work by the Tazewell- New Tazewell Fire Department, Springdale Fire Department, North Tazewell Fire Department, South Claiborne Fire Department, Claiborne EMS, Tazewell Police Department, New Tazewell Police Department, and the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office a certain tragedy was averted,” a news release stated.

Authorities said fire damage didn’t spread beyond one apartment; however, three other units suffered smoke and water damage.

