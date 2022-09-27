Eastern Ky. native in Tampa storm chasing Hurricane Ian

TAMPA, Fla. (WYMT) - All eyes are on Hurricane Ian as it approaches Florida and some Eastern Kentuckians could experience it firsthand.

Perry County native Chris Hall is in Tampa with 606 Storm Chasing. He said they wanted to document the storm as it makes landfall.

He told us a lot of traffic is heading out of Tampa. He added some gas stations do not have gas while some stores no longer have supplies.

“If the Waffle House closes, you need to get out, that’s literally what two people have told me,” he said. “I thought it was a joke until I heard that Waffle House is actually closing tonight.”

Hall said he booked a hotel for the week, but it is closing because hotel staff is evacuating. Hurricane Ian is expected to hit the west coast of Florida as a major hurricane sometime Wednesday.

