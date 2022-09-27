Eastern Ky. flood victims thankful for parade of volunteers who came to help

Clean-up, repair and rebuilding continue in flood-damaged Eastern Kentucky. Two months after the devastating flood, a lot of progress has been made but there’s still a lot to do.(WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton and Dakota Makres
Published: Sep. 27, 2022
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Clean-up, repair and rebuilding continue in flood-damaged Eastern Kentucky.

Two months after the devastating flood, a lot of progress has been made but there is still a lot to do.

The Buckhorn community was among the hardest hit in Perry County. However, people there said the parade of volunteers who helped them get back on their feet was unreal.

Buckhorn resident Eric Schonblom showed us a book of everyone who helped him or visited him in the aftermath of the flood signed. There are more than a hundred names in it.

He said people from Mississippi, New York and other places, helped him clean out and then rebuild his home.

“For the first week or two, there was a sausage biscuit or something equivalent arriving at the door,” Schonblom said. “Everybody in the world seemed to be offering me water. I was never short on water. One time I mentioned the need of a garbage can. That arrived within an hour or two.”

Schonblom tells us the water has also been restored. He also says he got his first shipment of gas to power his utilities and heat his home this week.

While all roads are passable in the region, transportation crews do still have regular lane closures to continue making repairs.

