Dry trend continues, but temperatures slide through midweek

WYMT First Alert Weather
WYMT First Alert Weather(WYMT Weather)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 1:42 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While the forecast stays calm for the next couple of days, the talk of the region is still approaching the Gulf of Mexico this morning.

Today and Tonight

Chilly conditions continue this morning with some patchy dense fog possible. Most locations will start out in the low 40s, but some upper 30s wouldn’t surprise me in spots. Another breezy day is on tap with sunny skies taking us up into the mid to upper 60s for highs. It’s definitely sweater weather right now.

Tonight, clear skies will take us down to near the 40-degree mark, but again, I would not be surprised to see a few more 30s sprinkled in.

Extended Forecast

Even with the sunshine, the temperatures continue to fall on Wednesday, which should be our coolest day of this week. We will struggle to get into the low to mid-60s. Clouds will try to increase late in the evening and that should keep us a little warmer than Wednesday morning. Most spots will still drop into the mid-40s.

That mix of sun and clouds will carry us into the end of the work and school week through Thursday and Friday. It looks like we stay dry both days and Thursday night, but Friday night, especially late, could be a different story.

Eastern Kentucky has been added to Hurricane Ian’s cone of uncertainty on the track for this weekend. While the system will be tropical remnants at that point, it still has the potential to cause us some trouble on Saturday and Sunday. Heavy rain is a possibility if it does indeed track this way. Uncertainty is definitely the keyword to take away from this part of the forecast, because that’s what it still is at this point. We will continue to keep you posted as we get closer.

Highs start an upward trend on Thursday, heading back into the upper 60s and get closer to 70 on Friday. Lows will drop into the 40s on Thursday night and 50s on Friday night. Stay tuned!

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katharine McClain and her husband alerted authorities after they found a baby girl allegedly...
Couple find, rescue baby left in their backyard shed
UK men’s basketball to play Blue-White Game in Eastern Kentucky
Photo Courtesy: Pineville Police Department Facebook
Former police officer dies in Bell County
Michael Carneal appeared by Zoom from the Kentucky State Reformatory in La Grange during his...
Parole board votes not to release Michael Carneal early, will continue to serve life sentence
Deadly crash
One dead following crash in Laurel County

Latest News

First Alert Meteorologist Evan Hatter's 11:00 p.m. Forecast - September 26, 2022
First Alert Meteorologist Evan Hatter's 11:00 p.m. Forecast - September 26, 2022
WYMT First Alert Weather
Beautiful start to the week continues
WYMT First Alert Weather
Cooler forecast on the way for much of this week, weekend could feature unsettled weather
630am wx
Brandon Robinson's 6:30 a.m. Forecast-September 26th, 2022