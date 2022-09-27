Dry trend continues, but temperatures slide through midweek

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While the forecast stays calm for the next couple of days, the talk of the region is still approaching the Gulf of Mexico this morning.

Today and Tonight

Chilly conditions continue this morning with some patchy dense fog possible. Most locations will start out in the low 40s, but some upper 30s wouldn’t surprise me in spots. Another breezy day is on tap with sunny skies taking us up into the mid to upper 60s for highs. It’s definitely sweater weather right now.

Tonight, clear skies will take us down to near the 40-degree mark, but again, I would not be surprised to see a few more 30s sprinkled in.

Extended Forecast

Even with the sunshine, the temperatures continue to fall on Wednesday, which should be our coolest day of this week. We will struggle to get into the low to mid-60s. Clouds will try to increase late in the evening and that should keep us a little warmer than Wednesday morning. Most spots will still drop into the mid-40s.

That mix of sun and clouds will carry us into the end of the work and school week through Thursday and Friday. It looks like we stay dry both days and Thursday night, but Friday night, especially late, could be a different story.

Eastern Kentucky has been added to Hurricane Ian’s cone of uncertainty on the track for this weekend. While the system will be tropical remnants at that point, it still has the potential to cause us some trouble on Saturday and Sunday. Heavy rain is a possibility if it does indeed track this way. Uncertainty is definitely the keyword to take away from this part of the forecast, because that’s what it still is at this point. We will continue to keep you posted as we get closer.

Highs start an upward trend on Thursday, heading back into the upper 60s and get closer to 70 on Friday. Lows will drop into the 40s on Thursday night and 50s on Friday night. Stay tuned!

