Crash involving school bus sends at least one to hospital

By Evan Hatter
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 7:42 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Traffic was snarled in Bell County Tuesday after a crash involving a school bus sent at least one person to the hospital.

According to the Bell County Volunteer Fire Department, a call came in just after 3:15 Tuesday afternoon of a four vehicle accident with injuries. One of the vehicles was a fully loaded Bell County school bus.

It happened along US-119 at Gary Calloway Road. The bus driver was in the northbound lane attempting to unload students and had caution lights activated. A driver driving southbound in a white Kia Soul tried to stop for the bus when it was hit from behind, eventually causing several cars to pile up.

A black Toyota 4Runner and a Dodge pickup truck were also involved.

At least one person from the Toyota and/or Dodge were taken to Harlan ARH for treatment, we do not know the extent of their injuries. Students on the bus, the bus driver, and the driver of the Kia were shaken up, but no one else was hurt.

