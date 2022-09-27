Coroner’s office releases name of man killed in Prestonsburg crash

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update 12:00 p.m.: We are learning new information about a deadly crash in Prestonsburg.

The Floyd County Deputy Coroner told WYMT the man who died in the car crash was James Medlock, 79. Officials said he is from Prestonsburg.

The coroner’s office pronounced Medlock dead at Highlands ARH shortly after 11:30 a.m. Monday.

The Prestonsburg Police Department is investigating the crash.

Original story:

We are following reports of a crash that happened Monday.

The Floyd County Coroner’s Office told WYMT the crash happened on US 23 at the red light near Big Sandy Community and Technical College.

The coroner confirmed a man from Prestonsburg died in the crash.

We do not know the cause of the crash.

We are expecting more information to be released later Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.