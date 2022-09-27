City of Pikeville names new fire chief

Johnny Lee Cole was named Chief of the Pikeville Fire Department at the City Commission meeting
Johnny Lee Cole was named Chief of the Pikeville Fire Department at the City Commission meeting on Monday, September 26, 2022.(Pikeville Fire Department)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 8:41 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pikeville Fire Department has a new chief at the helm.

Lieutenant Johnny Lee Cole was announced and confirmed as the department’s new chief at the Pikeville City Commission meeting Monday night.

Cole has been with the department for 14 years and was a 911 dispatcher for the city for six years before that.

Cole succeeds Patrick Bentley, who had been chief since 2018 and spent more than 25 years with the department.

“Lieutenant Cole has been an integral part of the City of Pikeville’s fire department and city response team for 20 years. He is highly skilled, informed, and is an excellent leader,” said Pikeville Mayor Jimmy Carter. “We are proud to name him Pikeville’s new fire chief and know that he is the best person for the position.”

“I am honored beyond words to be named your next fire chief. The City of Pikeville and its residents are a community like no other and I pledge to do all I can to protect and serve this special place,” said Cole. “I am incredibly grateful for my entire family and want to share a special thank you to my wife Amanda and son Caden for their support as I begin this new position.”

Cole’s first day as chief will be Saturday, October 1.

