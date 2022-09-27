AAA: Hurricane Ian partly to blame for gas price spike in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If gas hasn’t increased where you live, chances are it will.

Reports out of Richmond say some gas stations have increased 30 cents. AAA says it’s because of an oil refinery fire in Ohio, plus Hurricane Ian.

We talked to Tony Evola, who is from Naples, Florida and was stopping in Lexington to fill up.

“Gas prices here in Kentucky is a little higher. Tennessee and Georgia is lower. I don’t understand why the price is this high,” Evola said.

Evola is heading to Michigan to visit his sick mother and to escape Hurricane Ian.

“This storm is bad, so it’s going to affect a lot of people, probably the gas price,” Evola said.

Some are shocked by the overnight increase, which was an 11-cent jump in Lexington.

“That’s insane. I think a lot of people are going to be upset about that,” consumer Keri Derby said.

Lori Weaver Hawkins with AAA says the state average is $3.29, a five-cent overnight increase. We saw prices Tuesday afternoon in Lexington that were 20 cents higher than the state average.

Reports out of Florida say BP and Chevron have cut offshore production due to the hurricane.

“The worry is, whenever you get active hurricanes like that, the worry is that it could affect the gulf area,” Weaver Hawkins said.

Weaver Hawkins says there are ways you can save money as gas prices increase.

“Make sure your vehicle maintenance is up to date, number one, because that’ll give you to get best gas mileage that you could possibly get,” Weaver Hawkins said.

She said check your tire pressure and take advantage of rewards programs at gas stations.

