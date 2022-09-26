UK men’s basketball to play Blue-White Game in Eastern Kentucky

(WKYT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - One of the Big Blue Nation’s biggest events will take place right here in the mountains this year.

On Monday, officials with the University of Kentucky announced the men’s basketball team will travel to the Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville for the annual Blue-White Game.

It will take place on Saturday, October 22nd at 6 p.m. The game will be another effort by UK to assist those in the state who have been affected by natural disasters as it will provide healing opportunities and raise funds for victims affected by recent floods.

“We’re excited to be able to come and play for the fans of Eastern Kentucky,” UK head coach John Calipari said in a statement. “This is a unique opportunity for the people in our state who have been affected and we hope we can provide a temporary escape with basketball and community engagement.”

All ticket revenue will go to those affected by the devastating floods through Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief. Ticket information and further details will be announced at a later date through Appalachian Wireless Arena and Ticketmaster.com

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Pineville Police Department Facebook
Former police officer dies in Bell County
WWJ Radio identified the deceased as 57-year-old Jim Matthews, who was their overnight anchor....
Radio anchor killed, family hurt in attack at their home
Deadly crash
One dead following crash in Laurel County
Deputies arrested Johnson after leading them on a pursuit.
Man arrested after pursuit
The catfish was caught on Sept. 24 in Stewart County, Tennessee.
‘Monster’ blue catfish could break Tennessee record

Latest News

FEMA deadline extended until Oct. 28
Noah Thompson & Chase Matthew will be in concert at the Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville...
Noah Thompson set to rock in the new year in Pikeville
Michael Carneal appeared by Zoom from the Kentucky State Reformatory in La Grange during his...
Parole board votes not to release Michael Carneal early, will continue to serve life sentence
Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Ky. native Wynonna Judd sits down with CBS Sunday Morning, talks tour and Naomi’s death