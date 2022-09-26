TBI: Campbell County man indicted in 2020 arson

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An investigation by fire investigators and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has ended in an indictment of a Campbell County man in an arson case, TBI officials announced Monday.

In November of 2020, Jellico Police Department officials and the TBI were investigating a fire that happened at a home on Commerce Street. During the course of the investigation, officials determined Bobby Buckner was responsible for the fire, TBI’s release said.

Last week, a Campbell County Grand Jury indicted Buckner with one count of arson and three counts of reckless endangerment. Monday morning he was served in the Campbell County Jail, where he was already being held on other charges.

