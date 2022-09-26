Putin grants Russian citizenship to Edward Snowden

Edward Snowden is shown in an undated photo. He's now a citizen of Russia.
Edward Snowden is shown in an undated photo. He's now a citizen of Russia.(VICE News / YouTube)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSCOW (AP) — President Vladimir Putin has granted Russian citizenship to former U.S. security contractor Edward Snowden, according to a decree signed by the Russian leader on Monday.

Snowden is one of 75 foreign nationals listed by the decree as being granted Russian citizenship. The decree was published on an official government website.

Snowden, a former contractor with the U.S. National Security Agency, has been living in Russia since 2013 to escape prosecution in the U.S. after leaking classified documents detailing government surveillance programs.

He was granted permanent residency in 2020 and said at the time that he planned to apply for Russian citizenship, without renouncing his U.S. citizenship.

Snowden’s lawyer, Anatoly Kucherena, told Russia’s state news agency RIA Novosti that the former contractor’s wife Lindsay Mills, an American who has been living with him in Russia, will also be applying for a Russian passport.

The couple had a child in December 2020.

Snowden, who has kept a low profile in Russia and occasionally criticized Russian government policies on social media, said in 2019 that he was willing to return to the U.S. if he’s guaranteed a fair trial.

He hasn’t commented on being granted Russian citizenship.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Pineville Police Department Facebook
Former police officer dies in Bell County
WWJ Radio identified the deceased as 57-year-old Jim Matthews, who was their overnight anchor....
Radio anchor killed, family hurt in attack at their home
Deadly crash
One dead following crash in Laurel County
Michael Carneal appeared by Zoom from the Kentucky State Reformatory in La Grange during his...
Parole board votes not to release Michael Carneal early, will continue to serve life sentence
Katharine McClain and her husband alerted authorities after they found a baby girl allegedly...
Couple find, rescue baby left in their backyard shed

Latest News

President Joe Biden, shown at the White House, will announce a new initiative Monday that will...
White House: New rule will show ‘true cost’ of plane tickets
Residents in Tampa, Florida, lined up for sandbags Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, as they prepared for...
Hurricane Ian nears Cuba on path to strike Florida as Cat 4
The Atlanta Braves won the World Series last year.
Biden to greet World Series winning Atlanta Braves
The Cook County Medical Examiner's office reported that Josiah Brown died Sunday morning at a...
3-year-old allegedly pushed by aunt into Lake Michigan dies