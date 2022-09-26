One dead following crash in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One person is dead following a crash in Laurel County.

It happened Sunday afternoon around 2 p.m. on Slate Lick Church Road near London.

Deputies with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office say a Kia Soul SUV left the road and struck a tree.

The driver, Donald Howard, 61, of East Bernstadt was taken to the hospital where he later died.

No word on what caused the crash.

