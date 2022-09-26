One dead following crash in Laurel County

Deadly crash
Deadly crash(Arizona's Family)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One person is dead following a crash in Laurel County.

It happened Sunday afternoon around 2 p.m. on Slate Lick Church Road near London.

Deputies with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office say a Kia Soul SUV left the road and struck a tree.

The driver, Donald Howard, 61, of East Bernstadt was taken to the hospital where he later died.

No word on what caused the crash.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WWJ Radio identified the deceased as 57-year-old Jim Matthews, who was their overnight anchor....
Radio anchor killed, family hurt in attack at their home
Generic Night Sky Image
Skywatchers will enjoy a rare out-of-this-world view next week
Deputies arrested Johnson after leading them on a pursuit.
Man arrested after pursuit
Morgan County Sorghum Festival
51st annual Sorghum Festival held in Morgan County
John Goble. Credit: WKYT
Fmr. Scott Co. coroner sentenced in connection with scheme to steal guns & ammo from KSP

Latest News

Michael Carneal appeared by Zoom from the Kentucky State Reformatory in La Grange during his...
Full parole board to take up Michael Carneal case on Monday
WYMT Update
Update: Breathitt sheriff will end countywide curfew Monday morning
Photo Courtesy: Pineville Police Department Facebook
Former police officer dies in Bell County
All proceeds from 2022 Fall Knott County Horse Trail Ride to aid in long-term flood recovery