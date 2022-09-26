One dead following crash in Laurel County
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One person is dead following a crash in Laurel County.
It happened Sunday afternoon around 2 p.m. on Slate Lick Church Road near London.
Deputies with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office say a Kia Soul SUV left the road and struck a tree.
The driver, Donald Howard, 61, of East Bernstadt was taken to the hospital where he later died.
No word on what caused the crash.
