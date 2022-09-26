Noah Thompson set to rock in the new year in Pikeville

Noah Thompson & Chase Matthew will be in concert at the Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville on Saturday, December 31st.(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - An Eastern Kentucky native and recent American Idol winner will continue his trek to concert venues across the mountains later this year.

On Monday, officials with Appalachian Wireless Arena announced Lawrence County native Noah Thompson will be coming to Pikeville on Saturday, December 31st.

Tickets for the concert, which will also feature Tennessee native Chase Matthew, go on sale this Friday, September 30th at 10 a.m. Tickets will cost between $28 and $58, depending on seating.

You can get them by visiting the Community Trust Bank Box Office or going to ticketmaster.com.

