Make-A-Wish grants 9-year-old’s dream of meeting horses at Kentucky Derby Museum

Kori, a 9-year-old girl from Florida, has a nervous system disorder but is obsessed with...
Kori, a 9-year-old girl from Florida, has a nervous system disorder but is obsessed with horses. Due to her medical concerns, Kori has never been able to take a vacation with her family together.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A young girl’s dream came true on Monday thanks to the Make A Wish foundation and the Kentucky Derby Museum.

Kori, a 9-year-old girl from Florida, has a nervous system disorder but is obsessed with horses. Due to her medical concerns, Kori has never been able to take a vacation with her family together.

The Make A Wish Foundation in Florida said Kori’s wish was to go on vacation and see as many horses as possible, so a trip was planned to the home of the Kentucky Derby.

On Monday, Kori was able to visit the Kentucky Derby Museum and meet Ari, one of the museum’s miniature horses, and retired thoroughbred Rita’s Partner.

“Happy and special, just like me,” Kori said.

According to the organization, Make A Wish has granted more than 520,000 wishes to children worldwide.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katharine McClain and her husband alerted authorities after they found a baby girl allegedly...
Couple find, rescue baby left in their backyard shed
UK men’s basketball to play Blue-White Game in Eastern Kentucky
Photo Courtesy: Pineville Police Department Facebook
Former police officer dies in Bell County
Michael Carneal appeared by Zoom from the Kentucky State Reformatory in La Grange during his...
Parole board votes not to release Michael Carneal early, will continue to serve life sentence
Deadly crash
One dead following crash in Laurel County