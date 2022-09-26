Local volunteer brings support and friendship to flood survivors in Hindman

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Destruction covered in dust is still spread across the streets of Hindman.

Flood survivors drive or walk through the mess every day, a lot of times stopping at a yellow tent for a break from tragic scenery.

“This, I had to get an agenda, this is just what goes into planning all of this, it’s just insanity,” said Kate Clemons, a volunteer who set up the tent in Hindman one day after the flood and has been serving food and support ever since.

Hundreds stop by each day for a meal and any flood relief information they might need.

“It gave you a getaway for a day. You could come over here, forget about your troubles, a hot meal, and food is bonding and healing in itself,” flood survivor Todd Amburgey said.

All of the food is locally bought from a sponsor, as Clemons vows to support businesses affected by the flood.

“So another thing of the tent that we try to do is put money back into the local businesses, so every night, I find a vendor that can sponsor the tent and then I find a local restaurant that can fill that order,” she said.

Clemons’ actions are out of kindness, and also a recognition of need.

“Folks like Kate who come in here and help provide meals, that, you know I don’t know how some folks would have a meal without that type of help,” Knott County Attorney Tim Bates said.

Clemons says she needs more sponsors for her once-a-day meals, and that anyone needing food in the area can stop by her tent across from the Knott County Courthouse.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.