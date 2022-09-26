Letcher County woman attempted to bring drugs into jail

By Olivia Calfee
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 5:50 PM EDT
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Jennifer Hill was arrested on September 15 on Highway 15 in front of Hill Top Liquor store.

According to the uniform citation, officers received a call that a man and woman had been asked to leave the Daniel Boone Motel but continued to stay on the premises.

The caller advised that the two were suspected to have broken into the bar near the motel, and the two were outside arguing.

The two suspects were located walking along Highway 15. The report says upon contact, the woman was under the influence of what appeared to be meth and the suspect was sweating profusely, talking quickly and could not control her body.

The report said that the officer found there was a warrant out for Hills arrest, and on the way to the jail, she was given multiple opportunities to produce any controlled substances before going in or she would be charged.

When Hill was searched, a baggy of apparent crystal meth and other drugs were found. As well as a small glass bottle containing pieces of Xanax tablets and a glass meth pipe were all found in a hidden area on her body.

Major Adam Dials said unfortunately this happens all the time.

“The police actually ask them before they bring them in ‘do you have anything hand it over now,’ but once they get here and we find it then we will confiscate it and hand it over to the law enforcement if they want it,” said Dials.

Hill’s preliminary court date is scheduled for September 27.

