KY Chamber of Commerce concludes ‘Kentucky Comeback Tour’

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - Substance abuse and unemployment are topics that many Eastern Kentucky communities deal with.

But one organization is working to impact the state’s approach to substance abuse recovery, criminal justice reform and other issues surrounding drug abuse and employment.

“This is actually one of our last stops on the Kentucky Comeback Tour,” said Ashli Watts, President & CEO of the Kentucky Chamber. “This is an initiative through the Kentucky Chamber, really looking at the impact substance abuse disorder has throughout Kentucky.”

On Monday, Clay County officials, State representatives and business leaders gathered at EKU’s Manchester campus to learn how they can help Kentucky make a comeback.

Those with the chamber said meetings like this give communities a chance to create a dialogue surrounding substance abuse, second chance employment, and other topics.

“One of the main goals of the comeback tour is to really hear from Kentuckians on what they think needs to happen with resources to substance abuse disorder, how its impacting the workforce, is there enough resources in terms of police officers, and law enforcement and social workers, is there enough treatment facilities available?” said Watts.

Watts added that the chamber uses data collected from these meetings to see how they can help to fill those gaps.

“We also deal very heavily in the policy work and making sure that lawmakers in Frankfort and Washington D.C. are listening to the feedback that we’ve gotten on this tour, working with them on policy solutions to really help curb these numbers,” said Watts.

Manchester officials, they say they are happy this area is getting the help it needs so people can go back to work.

“Its a worldwide problem, it [is not] just Manchester or Clay County or the state of Kentucky,” said Manchester mayor James Garrison. “People’s gotta be willing to help these people to go do what they need to do.”

Watts said although the Kentucky Comeback Tour is coming to a close, the chamber has two full-time staff members committed to equal opportunity employment that will help to continue this mission.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.