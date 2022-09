HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Wildcats’ first SEC home game of the season will kick off at 7:30 p.m. in Lexington.

Kentucky will host South Carolina in a late kick on the SEC Network.

The all-time series between the two division foes is 18-14 in the Gamecocks’ favor.

