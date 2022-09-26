Huricane Ian impacting travel

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Preparations intensified Monday as Hurricane Ian looms in the Caribbean.

The National Hurricane Center expects Ian to hit the west coast of Florida later this week.

Disruptions to travel are beginning to impact many airlines as they’ve grounded and rescheduled flights.

“If you’re traveling this weekend, get ahead of the game and check with your airline now to see the options you have,” said Tracy Edwards, the Managing Director of AAA East Central.

The four largest U.S. airlines, including Southwest, American, Delta, and United, have all issued travel alerts for destinations most likely to be affected by Ian.

“If you go with American Airlines website, they have the cities listed they expect to be impacted. They’re [the companies] giving waivers to those who are traveling for a certain time period, so there are some restrictions,” Edwards said.

Each company is unique. Some place restrictions on which dates you can use the waiver form.

Others companies may allow customers to opt for an additional fee to use it outside the timeline window.

Edwards said the best advice he could give customers was to download the airline’s app on their phones.

“They’re [customers] getting texts on the updates and flight change [immediately]. I strongly suggest downloading the apps because it keeps communication fresh and more updated,” Edwards said.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.