Full parole board to take up Michael Carneal case on Monday

Michael Carneal appeared by Zoom from the Kentucky State Reformatory in La Grange during his...
Michael Carneal appeared by Zoom from the Kentucky State Reformatory in La Grange during his September 20, 2022 parole hearing.(Source: Kentucky Cabinet for Public Protection YouTube page)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 9:20 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PADUCAH, Ky. (WYMT) - Following a split vote between a two-person panel last week, one Kentucky school shooter’s case will go before the full parole board on Monday.

Michael Carneal gave his testimony to the panel on Tuesday. The same group heard from victims and family members of those killed last Monday.

Carneal was convicted of killing three of his classmates and shooting five others at Heath High School in Paducah back on December 1st, 1997.

He was a 14-year-old freshman at the time and got sentenced to life in prison with the option for parole after 25 years.

Carneal told the board during his hearing voices in his head led him to bring five guns to the school and pull the trigger on that morning.

He said he still hears those voices, but hasn’t acted on them.

Board members noted that there’s only been one violent incident in his 25 years in prison.

The hearing will take place at 8:30 a.m. You can watch it here once it starts.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WWJ Radio identified the deceased as 57-year-old Jim Matthews, who was their overnight anchor....
Radio anchor killed, family hurt in attack at their home
Generic Night Sky Image
Skywatchers will enjoy a rare out-of-this-world view next week
Deputies arrested Johnson after leading them on a pursuit.
Man arrested after pursuit
Morgan County Sorghum Festival
51st annual Sorghum Festival held in Morgan County
John Goble. Credit: WKYT
Fmr. Scott Co. coroner sentenced in connection with scheme to steal guns & ammo from KSP

Latest News

Deadly crash
One dead following crash in Laurel County
WYMT Update
Update: Breathitt sheriff will end countywide curfew Monday morning
Photo Courtesy: Pineville Police Department Facebook
Former police officer dies in Bell County
All proceeds from 2022 Fall Knott County Horse Trail Ride to aid in long-term flood recovery